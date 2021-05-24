Yaas effect: Telangana to see thunderstorms till Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow warning against thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across the State till May 25. According to the IMD, the State will witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, as it is under the influence of cyclone Yaas. Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘cyclonic storm’ in the next 24 hours, and a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ by Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medc h a l , K a r i m n a g a r, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts of Telangana,” the IMD said, in a 24- hour warning issued on Sunday. On Sunday, most of the districts in the State saw temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Karimnagar, Warangal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial and Jayashankar- Bhupalpally, in fact, experienced higher temperatures above 42 degree Celsius, as per the automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development and Planning Society.