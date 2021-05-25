STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR relaxes in farmhouse while ryots suffer: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

On Monday, the BJP staged a statewide protest called “Telangana Rythu Gosha - BJP Deeksha”.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that farmers in Telangana were waiting outside procurement centres day and night, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was relaxing at his farmhouse.

“The farmers are in a dilemma. They are not sure if they should sell off their produce or prepare for the next crop,” Sanjay Kumar said, criticising the State government for delaying the release of Rythu Bandhu amounts.

On Monday, the BJP staged a statewide protest called “Telangana Rythu Gosha - BJP Deeksha”. While Sanjay Kumar staged a demonstration at the party office, BJP leaders including former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and former MP Vijayashanthi protested at their respect ive residences. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister only priority was to get as much publicity as he could. “Farmers in the State are in trouble because of the TRS government. The Chief Minister has not conducted one review meeting over farmers’ issues,” he said.

“Farmers will live in fear until their harvest gets converted to cash. They don’t know if the government will procure their paddy or not. Even if it does purchase their produce, the farmers will face depreciation in the name of chaff, moisture, hamali and discoloured food grains. When the situation is grim, isn’t it the Chief Minister’s responsibility to come to the rescue of farmers,” Sanjay Kumar asked.

BJP leaders are buffoons: TRS

TRS leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and M Srinivas Reddy, on Monday, referred to BJP leaders as a bunch of ‘jokers’ and ‘buffoons’ for ‘raking up farmers’ issues without any rationale’. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, on a day when the BJP organised a deeksha for farmers in the State, the TRS leaders said that the Telangana government has so far purchased 58 lakh tonnes of paddy, which amounts to 72 per cent of the total production in Yasangi.

