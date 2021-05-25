Land grabbing allegations against former Andhra Minister’s wife in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills Housing Society members alleged that the wife of former Andhra Pradesh minister Prathipati Pulla Rao’s wife, Venkayamma, is involved in a land-grabbing issue at their society and lodged a complaint against her with Jubilee Hills Police station. “We are checking what legal options are available. Accordingly, we will proceed,” said S Rajashekar Reddy, Inspector, Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, Venkayamma stated that she had purchased a land measuring 1,519 square yards in survey no. 853F in Jubilee Hills Housing Society and a dispute had been going on since then. The Housing Society representatives in their complaint stated that she had encroached up on the land and created trouble.

They also alleged that she had also damaged a board set up by them, which read, ‘The land belongs to Jubilee Hills Housing Board Society.’ They also stated her followers were threa tening the board members.