Officials begin probe against former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender’s son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / KARIMNAGAR: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe into the alleged land grabbing by E Nitin Reddy, son of former Minister Eatala Rajender, the Medchal Revenue Department officials started the investigation on Monday.

The officials recorded the version of the affected person Mahesh, on whose complaint the probe was ordered.

Mahesh informed the officials that Nitin Reddy encroached upon 10 acres and 11 guntas land in survey number 77 at Ravalkole village of Medchal mandal. Mahesh said that the land belongs to his family and that they inherited it from his grandfather.

Apart from revenue officials, vigilance and enforcement officials also conducted the probe. The officials said that they would submit the inquiry report to the government immediately after the completion of the probe.

All Eatala followers support KCR now, asserts Gangula

After the ouster of Eatala Rajender from the State Cabinet, the political atmosphere in Huzurabad constituency is changing at a fast pace. In yet another major development, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated on Monday that several pink party activists, who were once with Rajender, have now come forward supporting the party leadership and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He passed these remarks while addressing the media in Karimnagar. Meanwhile, the party activists also erected a banner which read: “All TRS workers in Huzurabad support KCR”, at the venue. Condemning Rajender’s allegations that Kamalakar was using money to lure his men, the BC Welfare Minister said that former’s statements hurt him. “There is no other turncoat in the party like Rajender. There are no groups in TRS. The only group we have is the ‘KCR group’,” Kamalakar added.

Alleging that the party cadre are vexed with Rajender’s attitude, Kamalakar slammed the former minister for meeting BJP and Congress leaders. Meanwhile, a group of people following Eatala Rajender released a video clip, on Monday, wherein a few TRS activists from Veenavanka mandal can be heard saying that they will teach all those who betrayed the former minister.