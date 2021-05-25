Secunderabad's Bollaram hospital now open to COVID patients
Published: 25th May 2021 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 25th May 2021 08:51 AM
HYDERABAD: With Covid cases increasing in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, the Bollaram General Hospital began taking Covid-19 patients on Monday.
The hospital’s Covid-19 treatment ward, which has a capacity of 60 beds, was inaugurated by Dr Rama Krishna, superintendent of the Bollaram General Hospital and Dr Yashmathi, head of the Covid-19 patients ward.
Stating that the new ward will offer some relief to the residents of the Cantonment, Dr Rama Krishna told the media that all Covid-related facilities, including oxygen supply, have been arranged at the hospital. An additional ICU ward has also been set up in the hospital.