Telangana: Cops spare delivery boys, but intimidate hotel staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the outrage after delivery agents were beaten up and had their vehicles seized on Sunday, the police reportedly eased the curbs on Monday.

However, the Telangana State Hotel Association (TSHA) now alleges that though the police are not stopping delivery agents, they are identifying the operating restaurants and kitchens that are running and instead, intimidating their staff.

In some cases, the staff of some hotels and restaurants were also detained or giving warnings to not operate on Monday. S Venkat Reddy, TSHA president, claimed that the police have found new ways to intimidate the eateries and wrote to KT Rama Rao, Industries and Commerce Minister, to look into the matter.