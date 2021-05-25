Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud chases, nabs hit-and-run driver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday chased a Mahindra Bolero involved in a hit-and-run incident and caught the driver in Mahbubnagar district.

A biker named Srinivas, who was injured in the accident, was rushed to hospital and the vehicle driver was handed over to police for further action.

On Monday, Srinivas Goud was on his way to Mahbubnagar from Hyderabad.

When his convoy was at Rajapur village, a Bolero going towards Karnataka hit a bike and sped away. The motorist, identified as Srinivas of Muddireddipalli, fell from the bike and received severe injuries. Despite this, the Bolero driver did not stop.

The Minister noticed this and directed his driver to chase the Bolero. In the next few minutes, around 3 km away from the accident spot, the Minister’s vehicle intercepted the Bolero and the driver was apprehended. Meanwhile, Srinivas who was first treated at Rajapur PHC, was shifted to Mahbubnagar and later to Hyderabad for better treatment, as his condition was critical. Police have registered a case against the Bolero driver.