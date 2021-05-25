STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana MLA Subhas Reddy booked for attempt to murder in land dispute

The complaint had stated that the accused were involved in a land dispute and had threatened to kill the landowner Julakanti Nagaraju at Kapra.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:36 AM

Uppal MLA B Subhas Reddy (Photo | B Subhas Reddy, Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawahar Nagar police registered a case against Uppal MLA B Subhas Reddy, the Tahsildar of Kapra and the MLA’s men, on charges of attempt to murder, threatening, and criminal trespassing.

The police registered the case after it was directed by a court to do so. The complaint had stated that the accused were involved in a land dispute and had threatened to kill the landowner Julakanti Nagaraju at Kapra.

The complainant alleged that the Tahsildar, along with the MLA’s men, trespassed into his land despite the court’s orders prohibiting them from doing so, removed the fence, and threatened him with firearms. Nagaraju said they told him that they would not hesitate to kill him if he resisted.

On March 16, when the victim along with his advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav were at their land, Kapra Tahsildar K Goutham Kumar, along with his staff and some unknown men, who were later identified as henchmen of MLA Subhas Reddy, arrived along with two JCB vehicles and forcibly removed a part of the fence around the land. One of the JCB drivers attempted to kill Nagaraju, the victim, who then tried to show the court order to the Tahsildar. But the Tahsildar, along with other unidentified men who were impersonating Revenue officials, asked Nagaraju to vacate the land or face the music.

Tahsildar, MLA’s men warned victim

Later that evening, the Talsildar along with the MLA’s men called up the victim and his advocate, and threatened them to settle the matter in their favour. He warned them of dire consequences ‘if they acted smart.’ The victim claimed that though there are orders from the High Court on the ownership of the land, the MLA, his men, and the Tahsildar, with malafide intentions, tried for a settlement in their favour. He also alleged that they had created fake documents, reports and also spurious court records stating that the lands belong to the government.

The victim moved the court seeking action against the MLA, his men and the Kapra Tahsildar, following which the court directed the Jawahar Nagar police to register a case and investigate. The police said they are in the process of collecting evidence in the case.

