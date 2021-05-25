Turn schools into COVID-19 centres if needed: Telangana Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has directed the officials and public representatives to convert school buildings and community halls in their respective areas into Covid isolation centres if the number of cases go up exponentially.

He also stated that the government has allowed gram panchayats to use their funds for providing food to patients in isolation. The Minister made these statements while holding a teleconference with officials and public representatives in Medak district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a special medical team will be sent to the isolation centres for distributing medicines.

Asserting that the State will strictly implement the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid, Harish urged the citizens not to venture out unnecessarily during the restriction period. He also urged the officials concerned to take good care of the homeless people in the district and ensure timely medical attention to them.

In the meantime, the Minister said that the State government was taking all necessary steps to ensure quality treatment to black fungus patients as well.

He added that special wards have been setup at the King Koti and Gandhi hospitals in Hyderabad for treating black fungus patients. Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, who was present during the teleconference, slammed the police for obstructing the fruits and vegetable vendors.

Karimnagar gets 4 more isolation centres

The district administration will set up another four Institutional Isolation Centres for Covid-19 patients. District Collector K Shashanka announced the decision during a video conference with the officials on Monday. The centres will come up at Chigurumamidi, Gannerugaram, Manakondur and Choppadandi mandal headquarters