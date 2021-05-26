STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana to inoculate 7.78 lakh high risk individuals in 18+ age group from May 28

Published: 26th May 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

A woman takes the jab at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as Covid vaccination drive resumed in the State on Tuesday

A woman takes the jab at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as Covid vaccination drive resumed in the State on Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has now decided to inoculate high risk groups by beginning an exclusive vaccination drive from 28th May which will cover nearly 7.87 lakh individuals in the first phase. This drive will be for 18+ high risk individuals who come in close contact with people on a day to day basis providing essential services.

In a press meet, the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao announced, “We have identified nearly 7.78 lakh individuals. This will include around 80,000 from civil supplies, 30,000 from fertilizer and pesticide shops, 20,000 journalists, 3,00,000 cabbies, auto drivers in GHMC, 3,00,000 workers in vegetable, meat, flower, kirana and saloon shops.”

ALSO READ: Covid norms violated at IPS officer’s son’s wedding? Hyderabad police enquire

According to officials, this is only the first phase and eventually more groups on the frontlines apart from these will be included. It will further be extended to various municipalities across Telangana.

“The idea is to create herd immunity. For this, we have also permitted vaccinations in private hospitals. At present, permissions are with 244 private hospitals. However, we are increasing this and after all clearances, nearly 1200 private hospitals can start vaccinating 18+ citizens and also hold workplace vaccination, vaccination in gated communities etc,” added Dr Rao.

The state furthermore has procured nearly 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine from Bharat Biotech on its own to address the acute vaccine shortage when it comes to Covaxin. At the moment, the state has around 3 lakh individuals due for the second dose. Another batch of 2.5 lakh from Bharat Biotech is due. Further, state officials informed that about 6.18 lakh doses of Covishield were with the state and an additional 3.35 lakh will come in by the first week of June.

