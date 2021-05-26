In Telangana, potential ‘super spreaders’ to soon get COVID-19 vaccine shots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to take up special Covid- 19 vaccination drives for vendors of various markets and LPG delivery staff, who are seen as potential ‘super spreaders’ of the virus. All LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, workers at petrol pumps, auto rickshaw and cab drivers, vendors in Rythu Bazaars, vendors at fruit, vegetable and flower markets, and shopkeepers at kirana stores, liquor shops and non-vegetarian markets will be included in the drive.

Officials lack data on all ‘super spreaders’



At a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar deliberated on the logistics of such a drive. The issues regarding identification of such super spreaders were also discussed.

During the meeting, Harish suggested officials to take up the special vaccination drive formally on May 28. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all the super spreaders would be vaccinated, the Minister said. However, the data pertaining to all the super spreaders was not immediately available. Sources said the Civil Supplies Department did not have details of Aadhaar numbers or mobile phone numbers of ration shop dealers.

However, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials said they had the data of autorickshaw drivers. Data on LPG delivery staff is also available. Armed with this data, the special vaccination drive may be launched formally on May 28 and vaccines could be administered to all the intended groups depending on the availability of the vaccine doses.Health and Family Welfare secretary SAM Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other officials were present at the meeting.