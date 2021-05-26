Junior doctors in Telangana to go on strike from May 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of nearly 5,000- 6,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to various teaching government hospitals in Telangana is on the line as junior doctors have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday, after their talks with the Health Department failed. The doctors are going on strike since the government could not give them any assurance on their four principal demands, which they said were intended to improve the working conditions of healthcare workers.

The students, who are also supported by other healthcare workers, are demanding the government to issue a GO that provides ex-gratia for martyred healthcare workers and allotment of a separate hospital in the State where healthcare workers and their families could avail free Covid-19 treatment. Their other demands include release of incentives promised by the government with retrospective effect from January 2020, and not from January 2021

Jr docs to boycott ICUs if demands are not met

In a press release, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association said, “From 9 am on May 26, all non-Covid electives except emergencies will be boycotted. Furthermore, all Covid related electives except ICU and Critical Care units will also be boycotted. If our demands are not considered by May 28, we will boycott non-Covid emergencies and Covid ICUs as well.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education (DME) has written a letter to all hospitals to make do with the permanent staff and to get ready to work extra hours to avert any possible crisis. “Principals, Superintendents of teaching hospitals and allied hospitals under the control of DME are directed to make necessary arrangements in view of the boycott of services,” stated the letter.