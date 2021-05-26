KTR, Harish help KCR steer Health portfolio

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since former Minister Eatala Rajender was stripped of the Health portfolio, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao have been handling matters pertaining to health, alongside Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who currently holds the portfolio. This is in view of the prevailing crisis in the State.

The CM is monitoring the Covid-19 situation on a daily basis with senior officials, and are giving them suitable instructions. Besides that, he is taking key policy decisions on pandemic management.The IT Minister, meanwhile, is doing his best to ensure that maximum supply of requisite medicine and vaccine doses reaches the public. Rama Rao, who is the chairman of the State-Level Task Force Committee on Covid-19, has been conducting review meetings on the subjects allotted to him. The CM, on Monday, directed Rama Rao to talk to vaccine manufacturers over the supply of doses to the State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on the other hand, is entrusted with the job of providing logistic support to contain the spread of Covid-19. He has been holding review meetings with the Chief Secretary on the supply of oxygen, and conducting vaccination drives. He has also been discussing the allotment of funds to the Police and Health Departments.