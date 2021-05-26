Long queues, chaos mark restart of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government resumed the vaccination drive on Tuesday for second dose administration, after a gap of nine days. The State had temporarily suspended the drive on May 16 after the supply of vaccines from the Centre had been few and far in between.

On Tuesday however, as the walk-in second dose administration began, the PHCs witnessed serpentine queues and disruptions starting from 6 am. The confusion was around the time gap between Covishield shots as now the MOHFW guidelines permit 8-12 weeks gap. This rendered a majority of the people ineligible except those who took the shot in March first and second weeks.

Due to this, PHC staff were seen turning some away, which was met with staunch criticism from the public. Many also rued how the walk-in system was not helping as only limited stocks were given. “There is a lot of panic that the roll-out will be halted again which is why people want to come and take their second dose at the earliest. This is adding to the rush. We have been given 100 doses, but takers are nearly 250,” said a PHC staff member from central Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, only 50,334 vaccinations were done as per Cowin Dashboard. Many takers due for their second dose of Covaxin were disappointed over its unavailability. “It has been 45 days since I took my dose but even now I’m not able to find a centre which has the second dose. It is a very difficult situation and I am confused if I should restart my vaccinations,” said 60-year-old Ramakrishna in a queue at Punjagutta PHC.