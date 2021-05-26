Telangana records 3,821 cases, 23 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported nearly 3,821 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after 81,203 tests. Now, the number of active cases in the State is 38,706. On the same day, 4,298 patients recovered from the infection. The total case tally across the two waves stands at 5,60,141. The State also saw 23 deaths, taking the toll to 3,169. A majority of the cases were reported from the GHMC limits with 537 cases, followed by Khammam with 245 cases. Medchal and Ranagreddy recorded 215 and 226 cases.