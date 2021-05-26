STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 3,821 cases, 23 deaths

Telangana reported nearly 3,821 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after 81,203 tests.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:36 AM

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported nearly 3,821 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after 81,203 tests. Now, the number of active cases in the State is 38,706. On the same day, 4,298 patients recovered from the infection. The total case tally across the two waves stands at 5,60,141. The State also saw 23 deaths, taking the toll to 3,169. A majority of the cases were reported from the GHMC limits with 537 cases, followed by Khammam with 245 cases. Medchal and Ranagreddy recorded 215 and 226 cases.  

A medical staffer treats a Covid-19 patient inside an ambulance at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad, on Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU
