TSBIE tells colleges to start admission process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education on Tuesday directed all colleges in the State to start the admission process for the academic year 2021-2022 from May 25.

“All the principals of the government /private aided and un-aided/cooperative/residential /incentive/minority/KGBV/Model Junior Colleges and composite degree colleges offering two years of Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams are requested to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2021-22,” read the press release issued by the board.

It added that the issuance of applications and admissions will start from May 25, followed by commencement of online classes on June 1 and admission will be closed by July 5.

SIO writes to Centre

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), on Tuesday, wrote to the Union Education Ministry, urging it not to conduct the CBSE Class XII Board exam in the regular mode and explore other modes of evaluation. It suggested alternative methods like an open book test.