STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSBIE tells colleges to start admission process

The Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education on Tuesday directed all colleges in the State to start the admission process for the academic year 2021-2022 from May 25.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education on Tuesday directed all colleges in the State to start the admission process for the academic year 2021-2022 from May 25. 

“All the principals of the government /private aided and un-aided/cooperative/residential /incentive/minority/KGBV/Model Junior Colleges and composite degree colleges offering two years of Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams are requested to take special care in enrolment of students for the academic year 2021-22,” read the press release issued by the board. 

It added that the issuance of applications and admissions will start from May 25, followed by commencement of online classes on June 1 and admission will be closed by July 5. 

SIO writes to Centre
The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), on Tuesday, wrote to the Union Education Ministry, urging it not to conduct the CBSE Class XII Board exam in the regular mode and explore other modes of evaluation. It suggested alternative methods like an open book test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp