COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended beyond May 30 in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold a State Cabinet meeting on May 30 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 30. The State Cabinet, which will meet here on May 30, may take a decision on further continuation of the lockdown. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold a State Cabinet meeting on May 30 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan," according to a release from the CMO on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet will discuss agriculture, crops in the State, the ongoing paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds, COVID-19, lockdown and other subjects," the release said. 

The KCR government imposed Lockdown-2 on May 12 for 10 days initially. Later, the lockdown was extended up to May 30. It remains to be seen whether the government will continue the present restrictions or sanction some relaxations. 

