COVID isolation centres set up at government schools in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: As the number of COVID cases are on a rise in the villages, the District Medical and Health officials have set up isolation centres at all government primary and high schools for COVID-19 patients.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr T Madhan Mohan Rao told The New Indian Express that that many people with the COVID-like symptoms from the rural areas were moving around callously and not following any precautionary measure. To keep a tab on the prevailing situation, isolation centres have been set up in the government schools, said Rao.