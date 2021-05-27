STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enforcement Directorate attaches Telangana businessman's assets worth Rs 1.67 crore

Investigation under PMLA revealed that the businessman fraudulently diverted the sale proceeds of boiled rice and paddy by selling it in the open market.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:35 AM

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 1.67 crore held in the name of Seemakurthy Narasimha Rao, Managing Partner of M/s Sri Sai Krishna Rice Industry, Aswaraopeta, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a cheating case. 

The ED initiated investigations under the provisions of PMLA based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by Telangana police against Narasimha Rao for cheating Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, APSCSCL (now M/s Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited) to the tune of `1.95 crore by not supplying the required quantity of rice and paddy to FCI/APSCSCL.  

Investigation under PMLA revealed that Narasimha Rao fraudulently diverted the sale proceeds of boiled rice and paddy by selling it in the open market and generating proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1.95 crore in cash.

Subsequently, Narasimha Rao used a part of the proceeds, around Rs 90 lakh, to square off the loan taken from the e-State Bank of Hyderabad, Aswaraopeta (now SBI) and siphoned off the remaining proceeds for the benefit of his family members. 

Investigation under PMLA identified the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1.67 crore in the form of three immovable properties of Narasimha Rao and they were also attached. Further investigation is in progress.

