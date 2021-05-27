Farmers in Telangana's Kamareddy unhappy over seed distribution drive

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A large number of farmers stood for hours outside the Kamareddy Agricultural Cooperative Society Office in the Kamareddy Market Yard for the seed distribution drive, on Wednesday.

The line outside the office started from 3.30 am, even though the timing for the distribution process was from 6 am to 10 am. Seeds like jowar used for strengthening the land before cultivating paddy crops were being distributed at the centre. Each farmer got a bag of seeds and officials distributed over a 1,000 bags.

However, several farmers expressed their unhappiness over the seed distribution drive. They claimed that the drive, which was held during lockdown relaxation hours, did not follow rules of social distancing, and officials were unable to evenly distribute the seeds to everyone.

They demanded that officials distribute seeds in a proper manner. The farmers also claimed that the reason a large crowd arrived at the market yard was that there had been rumours that there was a shortage of seeds in the society office.