Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay slams CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over doctors' strike

He also requested the junior doctors to attend to emergency services and adopt different forms of protest, instead of boycotting emergency services amidst the pandemic.

Published: 27th May 2021

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to issues raised by junior doctors despite the latter warning of going on a strike in advance.

Addressing a press conference online, Sanjay asked the Chief Minister whether the latter had neglected issues raised by junior doctors in their strike notice, or was he not informed about the notice. 

Criticising the Chief Minister for not releasing his findings from his recent visits to Gandhi Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (Warangal), Sanjay said that Rao should have interacted with junior doctors and medical staff during his visit and given them assurances.

Demanding the State government to release a white paper on the amounts spent on public health and medical infrastructure, Sanjay advised the government to set up an inquiry committee headed by a retired judge with a toll-free number for the people to reach out.

