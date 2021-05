By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 3,762 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total recoveries on the day were 3,816, taking the active caseload to 38,632.

On the same day, nearly 20 deaths were reported taking the toll of the pandemic in the State to 3,189. While GHMC limits reported 528 cases, Rangareddy recorded 229 cases, Nalgonda 218 and Khammam 214.