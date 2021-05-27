STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals to start Out-Patient services for black fungus cases

Specific to black fungus, Koti ENT will also have a special OP where endoscopy machines will be used to probe the extent of the spread of the virus.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Black fungus mitigation in Telangana will now reach Out-Patient (OP) level of service. Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy announced on Wednesday that all Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals - not just teaching hospitals - will start OP services for black fungus and other post-Covid complications to ensure that they are addressed at the earliest.

"We are seeing several long-term complications arising in patients with comorbidities. To address this, we are starting post-Covid OP services. This will have special focus on lung fibrosis and cardiac complications to ensure the citizens get quality and affordable long-term treatment," said Dr Reddy.

Specific to black fungus, Koti ENT will also have a special OP where endoscopy machines will be used to probe the extent of the spread of the virus. "Early detection will help in starting early treatment with available drugs and also ensure that the outcomes are better. We are also suggesting alternative medicines like Posaconazole for the same in light of the nationwide shortage of Amphotericin B," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Dr Ramesh Reddy Black fungus
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp