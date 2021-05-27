Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals to start Out-Patient services for black fungus cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Black fungus mitigation in Telangana will now reach Out-Patient (OP) level of service. Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy announced on Wednesday that all Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals - not just teaching hospitals - will start OP services for black fungus and other post-Covid complications to ensure that they are addressed at the earliest.

"We are seeing several long-term complications arising in patients with comorbidities. To address this, we are starting post-Covid OP services. This will have special focus on lung fibrosis and cardiac complications to ensure the citizens get quality and affordable long-term treatment," said Dr Reddy.

Specific to black fungus, Koti ENT will also have a special OP where endoscopy machines will be used to probe the extent of the spread of the virus. "Early detection will help in starting early treatment with available drugs and also ensure that the outcomes are better. We are also suggesting alternative medicines like Posaconazole for the same in light of the nationwide shortage of Amphotericin B," he added.