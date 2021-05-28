‘No orders’: Officials withdraw land survey of Jamuna Hatcheries

By Express News Service

MEDAK: It appears that revenue officials have withdrawn the land survey of Jamuna Hatcheries at Achampet and Begumpet villages in Medak district, belonging to former Minister Eatala Rajender, as they have received no orders regarding the matter from their superiors.

Farmers of surrounding villages were given notices on May 16, stating that the land survey would be conducted from May 27 to 29, and asking them to attend it. Prior to the survey, a meeting with the farmers was held at the Masaipet Tahsildar’s office, where statements of nearly 24 farmers were recorded.

But later, officials from the ACB asked the farmers to return on Thursday to record their statements again. Only 14 of them showed up, and their statements were recorded by the ACB. Meanwhile, Deputy Surveyor Lakshmi Sujatha, who had come to Masaipet to conduct the survey on Thursday, had to wait at the Tahsildar’s office all day for orders from the higher-ups.

The surveyors were forced to return without doing their jobs, and they doubt whether they would be able to do it on Friday and Saturday as well. Some farmers expressed their displeasure over the survey being announced and then withdrawn, in spite of the pandemic. “We cannot come and go as we please, considering the situation,” said Patti Anasuya, 85, from Hakimept village.

No decision on joining BJP yet: Ravindar Reddy

Former TRS MLA E Ravindar Reddy said that he has not taken a decision on joining the BJP alongside Eatala Rajender yet. He was closely involved with Rajendar, after the latter was dismissed from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet. Ravinder said that while the BJP had invited him into the saffron fold, he wanted the party leadership to extend support to political parties that he and others might launch in the future. “The BJP is not willing to support any new political party in the State. Its leaders argue that their party is the only alternative to the TRS,” he said

Kodandaram, Vishwesgwar meet Eatala, lend support

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, on Thursday, received ‘moral support’ from TJS president Prof M Kodandaram and former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

The duo called on Eatala in Hyderabad. The development has raised questions of whether these leaders would form a political platform to counter the TRS.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, comes at a time when speculation is rife over Eatala joining the BJP. Following the meeting, both Kodandaram and Vishweshwar Reddy questioned the way the former Health Minister was treated by the government