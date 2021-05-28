STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘No orders’: Officials withdraw land survey of Jamuna Hatcheries

But later, officials from the ACB asked the farmers to return on Thursday to record their statements again. Only 14 of them showed up, and their statements were recorded by the ACB.

Published: 28th May 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

MEDAK: It appears that revenue officials have withdrawn the land survey of Jamuna Hatcheries at Achampet and Begumpet villages in Medak district, belonging to former Minister Eatala Rajender, as they have received no orders regarding the matter from their superiors.

Farmers of surrounding villages were given notices on May 16, stating that the land survey would be conducted from May 27 to 29, and asking them to attend it. Prior to the survey, a meeting with the farmers was held at the Masaipet Tahsildar’s office, where statements of nearly 24 farmers were recorded.

But later, officials from the ACB asked the farmers to return on Thursday to record their statements again. Only 14 of them showed up, and their statements were recorded by the ACB. Meanwhile, Deputy Surveyor Lakshmi Sujatha, who had come to Masaipet to conduct the survey on Thursday, had to wait at the Tahsildar’s office all day for orders from the higher-ups.

The surveyors were forced to return without doing their jobs, and they doubt whether they would be able to do it on Friday and Saturday as well. Some farmers expressed their displeasure over the survey being announced and then withdrawn, in spite of the pandemic. “We cannot come and go as we please, considering the situation,” said Patti Anasuya, 85, from Hakimept village.

No decision on joining BJP yet: Ravindar Reddy

Former TRS MLA E Ravindar Reddy said that he has not taken a decision on joining the BJP alongside Eatala Rajender yet. He was closely involved with Rajendar, after the latter was dismissed from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet. Ravinder said that while the BJP had invited him into the saffron fold, he wanted the party leadership to extend support to political parties that he and others might launch in the future. “The BJP is not willing to support any new political party in the State. Its leaders argue that their party is the only alternative to the TRS,” he said

Kodandaram, Vishwesgwar meet Eatala, lend support

Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, on Thursday, received ‘moral support’ from TJS president Prof M Kodandaram and former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

The duo called on Eatala in Hyderabad. The development has raised questions of whether these leaders would form a political platform to counter the TRS.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, comes at a time when speculation is rife over Eatala joining the BJP. Following the meeting, both Kodandaram and Vishweshwar Reddy questioned the way the former Health Minister was treated by the government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamuna Hatcheries
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp