Telangana reports 3,614 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload at 38,267

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 3,614 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday by conducting 90,226 tests. With this, the State’s active case load is at 38,267 cases.

On the same day, 18 patients died of the virus and 3,961 patients recovered.

The total number of cases recorded in the State till now stands at 5,67,517, of which 5,26,043 have recovered and 3,207 have died.

As on Thursday, the state’s recovery rate was 90 per cent, as per the media bulletin.

The highest number of cases recorded in the State were from GH MC limits at 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228). On the day, 62,846 persons got vaccinated.