Telangana's Nizamabad readies 18 COVID vaccination centres

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In light of Telangana government’s decision to to take up special Covid-19 vaccination drives for those who are seen as potential ‘super spreaders’ of the virus, the Nizamabad District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) has arranged 18 additional vaccination centres in the district.

The special drives will begin on Friday. Apart from the newly set up 18, Nizamabad district has 40 vaccination centres.

Several open auditoriums and grounds have been turned into vaccination centres. On Thursday, District Collector C Narayana Reddy held a teleconference with the officials and reviewed the arrangements in place.