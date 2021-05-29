STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

54-year-old COVID patient jumps to death after Telangana private hospital hands over huge bill

Alleged harassment by a private hospital with regard to bills for Covid-19 treatment forced a 54-year-old man, P Madhusudan Reddy, to resort to suicide at Chaitanyapuri.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleged harassment by a private hospital with regard to bills for Covid-19 treatment forced a 54-year-old man, P Madhusudan Reddy, to resort to suicide at Chaitanyapuri. Madhusudan jumped from the same hospital building, where he was undergoing treatment, on Wednesday. He was admitted to another hospital nearby, where he died undergoing treatment late on Thursday.

Madhusudan, his wife Manjula and their son Parthasarathi, from Saroornagar tested positive around 10 days back. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kothapet for treatment. During the process, they were informed that Rs 5 lakh per person would be charged for the treatment package. A few days back, his wife and son were discharged after paying Rs 5 lakh each.

Madhusudan’s amount was due and he did not recover completely. The hospital authorities allegedly told him that he would be discharged only after clearing the dues. Upset over this, he jumped from his room on the second floor of the hospital building. He was rushed to another hospital in Kothapet, where he breathed his last late on Thursday. Chaitanyapuri police said they are investigating all angles.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp