54-year-old COVID patient jumps to death after Telangana private hospital hands over huge bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged harassment by a private hospital with regard to bills for Covid-19 treatment forced a 54-year-old man, P Madhusudan Reddy, to resort to suicide at Chaitanyapuri. Madhusudan jumped from the same hospital building, where he was undergoing treatment, on Wednesday. He was admitted to another hospital nearby, where he died undergoing treatment late on Thursday.

Madhusudan, his wife Manjula and their son Parthasarathi, from Saroornagar tested positive around 10 days back. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kothapet for treatment. During the process, they were informed that Rs 5 lakh per person would be charged for the treatment package. A few days back, his wife and son were discharged after paying Rs 5 lakh each.

Madhusudan’s amount was due and he did not recover completely. The hospital authorities allegedly told him that he would be discharged only after clearing the dues. Upset over this, he jumped from his room on the second floor of the hospital building. He was rushed to another hospital in Kothapet, where he breathed his last late on Thursday. Chaitanyapuri police said they are investigating all angles.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)