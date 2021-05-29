Increase Telangana's borrowing limit; state received lowest GST compensation: T Harish Rao tells Centre

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arguing that State’s revenues have decreased and the expenditure had increased due to the Covid-19, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday asked the Centre to increase borrowing limit of the State from the present three per cent to five per cent under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

Participating in the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting from BRKR Bhavan over a video conference, Harish Rao said that Telangana was getting the lowest GST compensation from the Centre.

While the fiscal deficit of all the states stood at 36.3 per cent, Telangana’s fiscal deficit was 23.10 per cent in the 2021-22 financial year, he pointed out.

He added that the expenditure of the State has increased and the revenues decreased due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the State government has been spending huge amounts of money on the health of the people.

Include Telangana in Group of Ministers, Harish urges Nirmala

Harish Rao requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase the FRBM limit from three per cent to five per cent. “We have received Integrated Goods and Services Tax funds of Rs 2,638 crore last year. This year, around Rs 13,000 crore Integrated Goods and Services Tax funds were transferred to the consolidated fund of India from which the Telangana has to receive Rs 218 crore. Release these funds immediately,” he said. He also demanded that the States should be given full GST compensation as this was the las t year to pay suc h compensation. Harish Rao also said that since Telangana has race courses, the State should be given membership in Group of Ministers.

It may be recalled here that the Central Government recently set up a panel of the State ministers for better valuation of the services of online gaming portals, casinos and race courses for levying the Goods and Services Tax (GST). At present, the services of horse racing, casinos and online gaming attract 18 per cent GST and the GoM will decide on the method of valuing the services. He also demanded that the neutral alcohol should not be brought under the purview of GST. “Only petrol, diesel and excise were left to the States. The Centre was getting more revenues in the form of cesses and surcharges.

In the last financial year, out of the total revenue of the Central government, 18 per cent was realised through Central cesses and surcharges. The total Budget of the Central government in the last fiscal was Rs 22.17 lakh crore, of which Rs 3.99 lakh crore revenue was realised through cesses and surcharges. At the same time, all the States were losing Rs 1.64 lakh crore, which is 41 per cent of their revenue, to the Central government in the form of cesses and surcharges,” he said.

Telangana alone was losing Rs 3,439 crore revenue, which is 2.102 per cent of its revenue, every year. “As demanded by all the States, the Centre should exempt neutral alcohol from the GST. Inclusion of neutral alcohol would further dent into the revenues of the States,” he said.