STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana cash-for-vote scam: Supreme Court halts cross-exam of witnesses

The apex court issued the order on a petition filed by Revanth Reddy, expressing apprehension over the possibility of other witnesses being influenced by the ongoing cross-examination.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Supreme Court, on Friday, ordered the suspension of cross-examination of witnesses in what has come to be known as cash-for-vote scam in which Congress MP A Revanth Reddy is the main accused.

The apex court issued the order on a petition filed by Revanth Reddy, expressing apprehension over the possibility of other witnesses being influenced by the ongoing cross-examination.

The apex court directed the ACB to file its reply within four weeks and stop the cross-examination till the hearing on the case is over. The charge against Revanth was that in 2015, on the eve of the election of members to the Telangana Legislative Council, he had approached nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson and tried to bribe him with `50 lakh in return for support to Telugu Desam candidate Vem Narender Reddy. Revanth was in Telugu Desam Party at that time. Telangana ACB caught Revanth red-handed and seized the money.

The MP recently sought a restraining order from HIgh Court to prevent cross-examination of the witnesses and when it refused to intervene, he moved the Supreme Court. Interestingly, the development comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against Revanth Reddy and others in the same case before the special court that deals with cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cash for vote scam Supreme Court Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp