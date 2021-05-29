Telangana procures record 67 lakh tonnes of paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the completion of the ongoing procurement drive for the Yasangi (Rabi) crop, Telangana broke its previous record of procuring an all-time high quantity of paddy of 67 lakh metric tonnes as on Friday.

The Civil Supplies Department officials are estimating that another 10 to 15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would arrive at procurement centres.

In the Yasangi season of 2014-15, the State government procured 13.24 LMT, and in the subsequent year, it was even lesser. In 2015- 16 Yasangi, the State government procured only 8.42 LMT. The increase in cultivation began in 2016- 17 when 37.21 LMT was procured.

By 2019- 2020, the production doubled in the state due to the agricultural friendly initiatives taken up by the State government. In the Yasangi season of 2019-2020, the Civil Supplies department has procured 64.17 LMT paddy, an official press release said.