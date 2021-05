By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 3,527 cases of Covid-19, and 19 deaths on Friday.

As many as 3,982 individuals recovered from the deadly disease, bringing down the active case tally to 37,793.

The highest number of cases was reported from GHMC with 519 infections, followed by Nalgonda with 218 and Khammam with 215.

Meanwhile, the State government has dramatically increased its number of daily tests to 97,236.