Three cryogenic oxygen tankers reach Hyderabad from Bangkok

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IAF airlifted the second batch of three cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok to Begumpet Airport on Friday.

The tankers have 20 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen each, totalling 60 MT capacity.

MEIL, which is on the forefront of bridging the gap between the supply and demand for medical oxygen, brought in these cryogenic tanks for the State government.

These tanks will help increase the supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to hospitals. A few days ago, the first batch of three oxygen tankers landed at the Begumpet Air Force Station.

Apart from the three cryogenic oxygen tankers, five oxygen tankers, 20 MT each, with a total of 100 MT capacity, was brought to the State via Oxygen Express.