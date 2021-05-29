TRS goes all out to avoid mass exodus after speculations on Eatala's entry into saffron fold arise
On Friday, two councillors — one Independent and another belonging to the BJP — of Huzurabad municiaplity joined the TRS party, in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.
KARIMNAGAR: After speculations that former minister Eatala Rajender will soon join the saffron fold started running rife, the pink party has been going all out to strengthen its base in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.
The party leadership is taking all necessary steps to avoid a mass exodus of activists.
