STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two government-run hospitals in Telangana turn away patients seeking COVID diagnosis

Defunct CT scan machines a cause for concern at MGM, Jangaon District Govt Hospital

Published: 29th May 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL/JANGAON: State-run MGM Hospital in Warangal and Jangaon District Government Hospital have been turning away hundreds of patients seeking Covid-19 diagnosis, as their CT scan machines are damaged or under repair. CT scanning is one of the primary ways to ascertain the extent of infection in the lungs. Consequently, patients are forced to approach private diagnostic centers that charge up to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for a CT scan.

The Jangaon District Government Hospital is a 100-bed Covid-19 facility, whose CT scan machine has been out of order since 2020. Doctors are now using X-ray machines to detect the presence of virus in the lungs, though it does not provide information on how much of the lung is affected. 

At the diagnostic lab in MGM Hospital, the staff are able to scan only seven to 10 patients with Covid emergencies every day, at present. They said that with the spike in cases, a lot of people had sought CT scans to check the extent of lung infection, and that the machine had been working 24X7 to meet the demand. “Due to continuous operation, the scanning machine needs fixes. As a result, the scanning process is getting delayed,” the staff said. 

It may be recalled that Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had frequently inspected the MGM and Jangaon Government Hospitals. He had conducted review meetings with the district administration and Government Hospital officials on Covid treatment too. The Minister had claimed that the State government was providing requisite infrastructure and upgraded pieces of machinery to ensure necessary care for patients. But in reality, patients are still being forced to approach the private diagnostic centers for these facilities.

When Express contacted Jangaon District Government Hospital superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu, he admitted that the CT scan machine needed repairs. “A report has been submitted seeking funds for the repair of the machine. The higher officials have assured to look into the matter,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 Telangana govt hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp