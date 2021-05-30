Health associations demand Rs 1 crore relief for kin of virus victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Joint Committee of Medical and Health Associations requested Finance Minister T Harish Rao to give Rs 1 crore compensation to families of health employees who died of Covid-19. They called on the Finance Minister here on Saturday. If any employee of the Medical and Health Department died of Covid-19, the eligible member of his/her family should be provided a government job within one month, they told Harish. They also urged the Minister to give 10 per cent Covid-19 incentive during the second wave too.

Meanwhile, Harish came to the rescue of a woman and her son, who had been facing a tough time since they contracted Covid-19 recently. The woman, Yedama Ellavva, and her son, Parushuramulu, hail from Erravalli village in Siddipet. The Minister offered them financial assistance and supplied them a few essential items.

