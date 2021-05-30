14 black fungus cases detected in Karimnagar, patients sent to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when black fungus menace has gripped the State, Karimnagar has so far reported 14 cases of mucormycosis. All these patients have been sent to Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad and Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for further treatment. Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Department is taking all necessary measures to detect black fungus cases at the earliest. The officials have also requested the DME to provide medicines so they can treat the patients at district-level hospitals itself.