Eatala’s aides raise slogans at TRS meet

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A TRS meeting organised in Korkal village of Veenavanka mandal on Saturday to convince the party cadre not to support Etala Rajender turned chaotic when the supporters of the former Health Minister objected to the comments made by MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao. During the meeting held at the Weavers Cooperative Society Hall, Laxman Rao said that “party is more important than individuals”. “The party gave a lot of importance to Eatala Rajender and he was also given the opportunity serve the people in various posts. When his land scam came to light, the government ordered the probe,” he said.

Rajender’s followers objected to his comments and raised ‘Jai Eatala’ and ‘Jai jai Eatala’ slogans, following which an argument ensued between the two groups of cadre. Soon, the local police stepped in and sent Eatala’s supporters out of the meeting hall.

While announcing that they will remain loyal to Rajender, his followers said that it was wrong to conduct such a meeting during the pandemic. It may be mentioned here that the TRS appointed party in-charges to every mandal of the Assembly constituency to draw the cadre away from the former Health Minister.