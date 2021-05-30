Focus now on interstate fake seed sellers: DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spurious seed suppliers and those working alongside them will be detained under the PD Act, said DGP M Mahender Reddy on Saturday, while emphasising that the Police and Agriculture Departments would work together to weed out the spurious seed menace from Telangana. The DGP held a video conference on the matter with all the Commissioners, Superintendents and other senior police officials of the State.

In addition to local players, focus would now be on interstate operators involved in this activity. “Spurious varieties of cotton and chilli seeds are manufactured and sold illegally in other States; Telangana has been dealing harshly with counterfeit seeds for the last few years. Special surveillance teams have to be set up immediately in districts bordering other States to prevent the supply of spurious seeds,” the DGP instructed officials.

Reminding the officials of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions to curb the spurious seed menace at any cost, the DGP called for a collective effort of the Police and Agricultural Departments. He also announced incentives to police officers who achieve better results in cracking down spurious seed suppliers and their networks at the grassroots level.

He said that the details of those arrested for selling fake seeds in the past five years must be collated. The DGP said that special teams would be set up at the State, district and zonal levels to conduct a wide-range of inspections in collaboration with the Agriculture Department.