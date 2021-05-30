GHMC faces heat as ineligible persons get vax jabs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The administering of Covid vaccine to all the potential super spreaders to combat the pandemic seems to have defeated the purpose in Greater Hyderabad limits, as large number of ineligible persons and political party workers are getting vaccinated. Some corporators of various political parties are playing key role in getting their followers and party cadre vaccinated.Even Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, while inspecting the special vaccination drive at Red Rose vaccination centre, opposite the Public Gardens, found that tokens were being distributed to ineligible persons.

According to government orders, people belonging to only nine categories — LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops, liquor shops, and non-vegetarian markets — are eligible for vaccination during these special drives.

However, it was observed that most of those who reached the centres were ineligible, which clearly indicated that the instructions issued by the State government was not being followed properly.Based on the lapses, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued memos to Goshamahal Deputy Municipal Commissioner B Srinivas and AMOH Uma Gowri and demanded that they explain as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them though they failed to properly follow the instructions provided. Lokesh Kumar demanded that they submit an explanation within 48 hours, failing which action will be initiated against them as per CCA rules.

In many divisions, including the Old City, it was found that many ineligible persons got vaccinated, as Sanitary Field Supervisors (SFAs) distributed the tokens without verifying their IDs. In one such incident, a shop owner, who has two workers, gave false information that there were five employees, and the GHMC, without verifying the facts, handed over the tokens as asked by the shop owner. The clever shop owner, with the tokens, took his family members to the vaccination centre and got the jabs for them. Meanwhile, many corporators also utilised this opportunity and got their followers, party cadre and friends vaccinated.

GHMC officials admitted that certain lapses have occurred in the distribution of tokens and added that they were taking steps to avoid such incidents in the coming days. Telangana Street Vendors and Hawkers’ Trade Union president S Venkat Mohan said that in guise of vendors, many ineligible persons and party workers got the jabs. He found fault with the GHMC stating that the tokens should have been distributed by community organisers and resource persons, instead of just SFAs. The SFAs have idea only about shops and establishments. Whereas, community organisers will have knowledge about street and market vendors.

22,399 SUPER SPREADERS GET JABS ON SECOND DAY

On the second day of administering Covid vaccines to potential super spreaders to combat the Covid-19 crisis a total of 22,399 persons were given jabs in the Greater Hyderabad limits, on Saturday. On Friday, which marked the first day, about 21,666 jabs were given to vendors of kirana shops, cloth shops, rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, fish and non-vegetarian markets. The civic body has set up a total of 32 centres in its 30 circles for the ten-day vaccination programme