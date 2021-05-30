NIMS Hospital files plaint after man duped by ‘staffer’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The superintendent of NIMS Hospital has lodged a complaint with the police after a man came forward recently alleging that he has been swindled by a person who introduced himself as a staffer at the hospital. According to the superintendent, Krishna Reddy was searching for a bed to admit his Covid positive mother when a man named Prashanth, claiming that he worked at NIMS, said that he will arrange a bed for Rs 1 lakh.

Hearing this, Krishna Reddy transferred the money through Google Pay. It was only after this that the victim released that he has been conned. Krishna Reddy immedaitely approached the hospital administration and filed a complaint. In light of this, the hospital filed a plaint with the police.