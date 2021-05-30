Police Dept’s effective strategy protects its force from Covid-19

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite getting more than 95 per cent of its force vaccinated against Covid-19, the State Police Department is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to give all the support to their personnel during the pandemic.Learning from its experience during the first wave, the department adapted a multi-pronged strategy to protect its personnel and their family from being affected by the virus.

This time around, the department has also set up assistance mechanism for the benefit of their Covid-affected personnel and their families at different levels, which is being monitored on an hourly basis from police station level to the DGP office.As per official data, 5,200 personnel were affected and 40 died of Covid till August, 2020. A few hundreds added to the cases and a few more deaths till Dec, 2020. In addition to providing timely medical assistance, this time the department has also been focussing on providing moral and psychological support to the affected persons. As a result, only 4 personnel died of Covid during second wave.

DIG B Sumathi, who now heads the DG Covid Control Cell, says one of the first measures taken to address the issue is to set up a 24/7 call centre with 80 lines. “Those working at these centres provide assistance to the personnel right from the time he or she develops symptoms till they recover completely. During the second wave, most cases in the department are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms,” she says.

The control room also assists personnel with vehicles for transportation, getting hospital admission if needed. In some cases, the families of the personnel are also provided the assistance. Further, communication groups are created at unit levels and these teams ensure that those in home isolation get proper care. In some cases, where staff are not able to pay for tests like scans, SHOs or police station staff are paying for them.