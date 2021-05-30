Telangana prioritises vaccination for students with study abroad plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana who need to travel abroad for higher education will be vaccinated on priority basis, as per the decision taken by the Telangana State Cabinate that met in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Also, the Cabinet decided to construct seven new medical colleges in the state. They will come up at Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, and Mancherial districts.

IT Minister, K T Rama Rao Tweeted on Sunday evening, Cabinet has resolved to establish 7 medical colleges at Mahbubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtyal, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem & Manchirial. Prior to formation of Telangana, only 4 Govt medical colleges were built. From 2014 -18, KCR Govt has established 5 & now 7 more to come up.

The IT Minister also tweeted saying that guidelines for the priority vaccination of students who have to travel abroad for higher education, will be released soon.