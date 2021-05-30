STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tribal girl found dead in Mahabubabad, kin allege rape

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped and murdered on the outskirts of Seetharam thanda at Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, on Saturday.

Published: 30th May 2021 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 MAHABUBABAD : In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped and murdered on the outskirts of Seetharam thanda at Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, on Saturday. She was a first year undergraduate student and lived with her parents. According to police, the incident happened when the minor girl stepped out of her house to meet a person named D Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Dharmaram village, whom she was reportedly in a relationship with. Police said that he used to visit Seetharam thanda frequently and thereby got close with the victim.

On Saturday, he took her into an isolated hillock nearby and assaulted her, as a result of which she started bleeding from her private parts. Noticing this, Rajesh Kumar immediately tried to shift the victim to a hospital, but she died midway. 

Petrified by seeing this, the accused dumped her body near a petrol pump by the roadside and fled the scene. Meanwhile, a few villagers noticed the girl’s body and informed the police.On learning about the incident, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Nandhyala Koti Reddy and teams visited the spot and collected evidence. 

Speaking to the media, the SP said that the girl’s parents, who are daily-wage labourers, have refuted the claims that their daughter was in a relationship. Her parents have alleged that the victim was forcibly taken into the hillock, raped and murdered, he said.

“The accused person has already been arrested. We have registered a case against him under various provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim’s body has been shifted to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for autopsy,” Koti Reddy addded. Meanwhile, when Express spoke with the bereaved father, he asserted that his daughter was not in a relationship with Rajesh and what happened was abduction.

Satyavathi visits victim’s kin
In the meantime, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed condolences to the parents of the victim. She visited the girl’s residence and assured her parents that the culprit will be punished as per law. She directed the Collector and SP to ensure a watertight investigation. It may be mentioned here that though major political figures like Satyavathi Rathod, Dornakal MLA Redya Naik, Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik and Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha hail from this constituency, crime against tribal children and women have been witnessing a steep rise for quite some time now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp