Unable to afford ambulance, family ferries dead dad on bike

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a heart-wrenching incident indicative of the poor emergency healthcare infrastructure in the State, a Khammam man was forced to transport the body of his dead father on a motorcycle — first to a doctor and later for funeral — due to the lack of an affordable ambulance. The incident occurred at Mallaram village near Madhira town of Khammam district on Friday.

Kin of a 70-year-old man, who died

on Saturday, ferry the body on a

motorbike, in Madhira mandal,

Khammam district

Speaking to Express, Pedda Saidulu said his 70-year-old father Eranagula Narayana, a resident of BC colony in Mallaram village, suffered a heart attack on Friday evening. Saidulu tried to get an ambulance to transport his father, a poor farmer, to a rural medical practitioner (RMP) in Siripuram village, located 14 km away. However, after inquiry, he found out that he couldn’t afford to hire an ambulance, and so decided to take his father on his motorcycle.

Later, on the advice of the RMP, Saidulu decided to shift his father to a private hospital in Madhira, again on the motorcycle. Unfortunately, his father died on the way. Once again, Saidulu tried to get an ambulance to shift the body of his father but found that as the demand was high for ambulances due to the rampant Covid-19 cases, they were charging high rates. So once again, Saidulu had to shift his father’s body back to Mallaram on the motorcycle.