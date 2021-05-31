Asad retweets CMO’s curfew  extension post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had strongly opposed the extension of lockdown in the State before the Cabinet meeting, appeared satisfied by the latest decision of the government. He retweeted an Urdu tweet on the lockdown posted by the official handle of the CMO. Earlier in the day, he had ‘strongly urged’ the State not to extend the hours through a series of tweets in English and Telugu.