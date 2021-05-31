Asad retweets CMO’s curfew extension post
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had strongly opposed the extension of lockdown in the State before the Cabinet meeting, appeared satisfied by the latest decision of the government.
Published: 31st May 2021 09:24 AM | Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:24 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had strongly opposed the extension of lockdown in the State before the Cabinet meeting, appeared satisfied by the latest decision of the government. He retweeted an Urdu tweet on the lockdown posted by the official handle of the CMO. Earlier in the day, he had ‘strongly urged’ the State not to extend the hours through a series of tweets in English and Telugu.