Asad retweets CMO’s curfew  extension post

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had strongly opposed the extension of lockdown in the State before the Cabinet meeting, appeared satisfied by the latest decision of the government.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had strongly opposed the extension of lockdown in the State before the Cabinet meeting, appeared satisfied by the latest decision of the government. He retweeted an Urdu tweet on the lockdown posted by the official handle of the CMO. Earlier in the day, he had ‘strongly urged’ the State not to extend the hours through a series of tweets in English and Telugu.  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

