Hyderabad hospital releases Karnataka patient’s body after DKS’ tweet to KTR

The problem was solved within hours and Shivakumar again took to Twitter at 9.28pm to thank Rama Rao.

Published: 31st May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reached out Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, seeking help for the family of a Mandya woman, facing trouble at a private hospital in Hyderabad. 

Tagging Rama Rao on Twitter at 6.45 pm, Shivakumar asked for his intervention to help the family of Shashikala Manjunath whose husband died at Medicover hospital. The hospital refused to hand over the body as the family had paid only Rs 2 lakh of the total bill amount of Rs 7.5 lakh. The problem was solved within hours and Shivakumar again took to Twitter at 9.28pm to thank Rama Rao.

“Grateful to Telangana CM KCR Garu, @KTR & @KTRoffice for their help in releasing the body of the deceased person. Also appreciate the efforts of @IYC workers for their timely action to help the distressed family after being notified & the hospital authorities for their cooperation (sic).”

