STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Licences of 10 private hospitals revoked for violation of Covid norms in Khamam

The DMHO added that they had received complaints from many patients over some hospitals collecting exorbitant fees and operating without permission.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi at Mahadevapuram village in Madhira mandal.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi at Mahadevapuram village in Madhira mandal.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi said that as many as 10 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Khammam were found violating Covid-19 norms, and that their licences have been revoked. A total of 46 hospitals were given permission to treat Covid-19 patients in Khammam town, she said.

She said that two more hospitals would be included in the black list on Monday. The DMHO added that they had received complaints from many patients over some hospitals collecting exorbitant fees and operating without permission. Based on these complaints, the task force  conducted raids at many hospitals, and found that 10 hospitals were not following the norms.  

The rule-breaking hospitals include Viswas Multi-specialty Hospital, Cure Hospital, Prasanthi Hospital, Marvel Hospital, Janani Children’s Hospital, Indus Hospital, Vijayalaxmi Multi-specialty Hospital, Balaji Chest and Diabetic Hospital, New Hope hospital and Sankalpa C Star Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Covid treatment Khamam coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp