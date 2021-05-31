Licences of 10 private hospitals revoked for violation of Covid norms in Khamam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi said that as many as 10 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients in Khammam were found violating Covid-19 norms, and that their licences have been revoked. A total of 46 hospitals were given permission to treat Covid-19 patients in Khammam town, she said.

She said that two more hospitals would be included in the black list on Monday. The DMHO added that they had received complaints from many patients over some hospitals collecting exorbitant fees and operating without permission. Based on these complaints, the task force conducted raids at many hospitals, and found that 10 hospitals were not following the norms.

The rule-breaking hospitals include Viswas Multi-specialty Hospital, Cure Hospital, Prasanthi Hospital, Marvel Hospital, Janani Children’s Hospital, Indus Hospital, Vijayalaxmi Multi-specialty Hospital, Balaji Chest and Diabetic Hospital, New Hope hospital and Sankalpa C Star Hospital.