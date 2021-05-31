Postal department to assist in Covid vaccine registration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Posts has decided to help people register for Covid-19 vaccination as a measure of protection against the pandemic.The service has already been started in 36 head post offices, 643 sub post offices and 10 branch post offices. An additional 800 branch post offices will be included in this process.People have to reach the post office with the prescribed photo ID and mobile phone, where this process will be completed through a one-time password.

In view of the problems being faced by a large number of people in rural areas in getting themselves registered for vaccination owing to lack of smartphones, the Department of Posts started assisting in registration and appointment for vaccination of villagers through post offices located in rural areas.