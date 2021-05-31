Union Agriculture Minister to inaugurate Telangana P-Mart today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To resolve concerns of hygiene, pollution and waste disposal while ensuring that government norms are strictly followed, the National Meat Research Centre (NMRC) has designed and developed a ‘Portable Meat Production and Retailing Facility’ (P-Mart). The technology will be virtually launched by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on May 31.

Meant for small scale operations, this facility has four units, each measuring 4 ft X 4 ft X 7 ft. Made of food-grade stainless steel, these units can easily be moved on vehicles like DCMs. “Almost 90 per cent of slaughter houses are unregistered, and are in poor hygienic condition, despite local bodies providing abattoir facilities. P-Mart is an effort to address this issue at a small scale. It is an environment-friendly facility with zero discharge,” said an official from the NMRC.

In the first unit with two floors, sheep and goats can be rested prior to slaughter. Each floor can accommodate up to five small ruminants. The P-Mart also has a biogas plant. The biogas produced from the waste generated in the facility can be utilised for cooking. Alternatively, the solid waste generated may be converted into manure.