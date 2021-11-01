60-year-old Sangareddy woman gets two vaccines in a day

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Jogipeta government hospital staff on Sunday accidently gave a 60-year-old woman the Covid vaccine twice a day. On Sunday, doctors conducted a special drive to distribute the vaccine at the hospital. As part of the drive, MD Sabera, 60, was vaccinated, after which she was waiting at the hospital for some time, as advised by doctors, in case of any side effects.

Later, when Sabera sat in the chair meant for those who were coming for the vaccination as a picture of her was to be clicked, the hospital staff vaccinated her again. Sabera was immediately admitted to the hospital. Doctors say her condition is stable now.